OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was called unprofessional by several speakers Monday following a remark he made to a resident who was being openly critical of the elected official.
Ogdensburg resident Douglas Loffler, a former city councilor and former city parks and recreation director, has criticized Mayor Skelly and others on council over the last several years and often speaks during the public appearance portion of meetings.
Mr. Loffler voiced displeasure with the city’s waterfront redevelopment at the former Diamond National site; said the current council needs to take some blame for a projected $2 million budget deficit in 2024; and was critical of former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, whom Mr. Loffler said sold them a “bill of goods” regarding cuts to the fire department and property taxes.
Normally during public appearances there is little to no back-and-forth between speakers and councilors. However, Mayor Skelly was vocal in his responses to Mr. Loffler.
At one point, Mr. Loffler was critical of the mayor over sales tax negotiations with St. Lawrence County. The city later decided to collect its own sales tax in 2022.
“You could not deal with the county and you know that,” Mr. Loffler said.
“The county would not deal with us, they were mad over the six- and seven-year contracts and the cost of that,” the mayor replied, alluding to contracts agreed upon in 2019, prior to Mayor Skelly and other new councilors taking office in January 2020.
Mr. Loffler offered to drive the mayor to a St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting to hear from them what had happened regarding sales tax negotiations.
“That’s why the county wouldn’t come up with a good solution for sales tax? I don’t think you are telling the truth, sir,” Mr. Loffler said. “I will take you to the next St. Lawrence County legislators’ meeting.”
“I don’t think I need a ride with you,” Mayor Skelly said. “Too many afternoons in the bar to ride with you.”
“What did you just say?” Mr. Loffler asked.
“You heard me,” the mayor replied.
Mr. Loffler stated that he would be appearing at City Hall Tuesday and filing a lawsuit.
“So I hope you feel good about that because you can’t stand up to the truth,” Mr. Loffler said.
“You can’t either,” the mayor retorted.
Later during public appearances, city resident Valerie Sovie said that during Monday’s meeting she had witnessed “some of the most disturbing and disappointing behavior from one member of this council in particular that I have ever seen.” She said the city charter calls for no interaction between speakers and councilors during public appearances.
Ms. Sovie said that Mr. Loffler was not only “individually but very personally addressed by our mayor” and that she was shaking while speaking because she found Mayor Skelly’s comments were “extremely unprofessional, extremely inappropriate.”
“Factual or not, there is a time and a place Mr. Mayor and tonight’s proceedings were not it,” Ms. Sovie said. “You are all duly elected officials, you serve this community. Your comments in no way, in a positive way, in no way represented this community. And to our new city manager, it’s not my place to do this, but I would like to apologize on behalf of that individual because that conduct, especially as far as I am concerned, is inappropriate, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”
Resident Penny Sharrow had similar sentiments when she called into the meeting.
“I, too, am appalled at the behavior of this council this evening and the personal attacks, again,” Ms. Sharrow said.
Brian Mitchell, who also called into the meeting, called the mayor’s comments “very unprofessional.”
