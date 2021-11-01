CANTON — At the St. Lawrence County board of legislators meeting Monday night, a handful of speakers approached the dais in reaction to a tabled resolution seeking to end foster children placement with Department of Social Services employees.
The resolution, sponsored by Rita Curran, R-Massena, has been tabled until the Nov. 15 Services Committee meeting. It came in response to public scrutiny surrounding the practice of DSS employees fostering children, and setting their own rate of recompense for doing so, which has been described as corrupt by citizens at past board meetings.
Only one speaker, Lisa Newcombe — a foster parent and DSS employee — defended the practice, particularly from claims of profiteering.
“As a foster parent I make under $20 a day for fostering a child,” she said.
“This money is meant to be a reimbursement for the cost associated with the care of the child, or children, that are placed in my home.”
“That does not even begin to cover all necessities of a child in care,” she said.
“As a DSS employee foster-parent, we set our own standards high because we are watched by the public, and we want to offer these children nothing but the best,” she said.
Courtney A. Fantone, founder and director of Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — otherwise known as CHILD, an advocacy organization that reviews DSS foster care cases — warned of the conflict of interest this practice presents.
“I am here tonight,” she said, “to call on you, the legislators of St. Lawrence County, to pass a resolution to cease the placement of St. Lawrence County foster children into the homes of DSS employees, a practice that very few counties allow.”
“When a DSS employee fosters a child, a conflict arises from that child being placed in the care of that employee’s employer, and from that child’s case being managed by that employee’s friends and coworkers.”
Ms. Fantone stressed how this is not meant to punish well-meaning foster-parents, but to protect the rights of families and children.
“I ask you to pass this resolution not to penalize and not to take away a privilege from someone willing to foster, but because we have to ensure that everybody is abiding by a set of rules to ensure that the rights of families are not being violated,” she said.
Rachel I. Raven, a family nurse practitioner and board member of CHILD, called on the legislators to resurrect the resolution in question.
“I am here today to ask that the resolution is not tabled, is not put off, and that we discuss the issue, we vote, and move forward with solutions,” she said.
“That’s what the vulnerable, misused, and abused-by-the-system children need, is your action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.