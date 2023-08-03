OGDENSBURG — The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to consider bonding $5 million to pay for a project to replace water and sewer main piping along East David Street.
The resolution to bond for the street reconstruction project is the lone item on the agenda for the special meeting, set for 6 p.m.
The East David Street project would replace more than 1,700 feet of water and sewer main piping along the street. A preliminary engineering report prepared by Barton & Loguidice and accepted by City Council this past spring, stated that the project was needed because the “approximately 1,700 feet of 6-inch and 8-inch ductile iron pipe along East David Street is an identified problem area for water main breaks due to aging, failing infrastructure. Breaks in recent years have cost the City Department of Public Works (DPW) both time and money.”
Also along East David Street is approximately 1,300 feet of 8-inch vitrified clay piping making up the sewer main.
“The existing sewer main is not currently located a minimum of 10 feet from the existing water main, as recommended by Ten States Standards,” according to the report.
Due to the aging system, large storms create problems, causing combined sewer overflows (CSO), meaning that it discharges raw wastewater into the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers prior to being treated.
“The East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Project will mitigate CSO events by separating sewer and stormwater main, therefore protecting human and environmental health and safety. It will provide reliable water service to residents along East David Street, and save the City time and money by mitigating water main breaks. Installing necessary structures to properly direct stormwater will mitigate flood risk in the project area,” the report states.
It is recommended that the city replaces water and sewer mains, combined sewer mains and services/laterals to the road right-of-way, and installing separate stormwater infrastructure along the length of East David Street, from Park to Hamilton streets.
Concrete curbing along the length of the street would also be recommended.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.