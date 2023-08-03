Ogdensburg considers $5M bonding

East David Street in Ogdensburg is expected to undergo a multi-million dollar project that would replace water and sewer main piping throughout the street. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to consider bonding $5 million to pay for a project to replace water and sewer main piping along East David Street.

The resolution to bond for the street reconstruction project is the lone item on the agenda for the special meeting, set for 6 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.