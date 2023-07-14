OGDENSBURG — A special City Council meeting has been called for 6 p.m. Monday. Two items of business on the agenda for the July 10 meeting that was canceled due to a lack of quorum, is on the agenda for the special meeting.
Council will consider endorsing a consolidated funding application (CFA) to the New York Main Street Downtown Anchor Program by At the Docks, LLC to renovate historic stone mill buildings on West River Street, at the former Ramada Inn property.
