OGDENSBURG — The old and new city council members clashed repeatedly over five resolutions introduced at a special meeting Monday night.
The resolutions included naming a deputy mayor, a hiring freeze, a change to how resolutions are presented at meetings and requests for the city manager to prepare five-year projections for tax, water and sewer rates.
Veteran Councilor Nicole L. Kennedy voted no to the nomination of Councilor John Rishe as deputy mayor to kick off the night of disputes. All the newcomers, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Councilor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough and former deputy mayor Daniel E. Skamperle voted for the appointment without discussion. Councilor Michael B. Powers was unable to attend the meeting.
“I think we are out of our lane here,” Mr. Skamperle said during a discussion to implement a hiring freeze.
The resolution calls for the elimination of all funding for current and future unfilled positions in the 2020 budget and that any contractually obligated positions not be filled without a resolution coming before the council.
Overtime costs and public safety need to be taken into consideration, Mr. Skamperle said.
Ms. Kennedy asked quality of life questions.
“Does this mean we are not going to be able to open the pool because we are not going to be able to hire life guards,” she asked. “Or that we are not going to be able to do our city rec program in the summer.”
Ms. Kennedy also mentioned staffing the city marina.
City Manager Sarah Purdy supplied a list of positions that would be impacted by a hiring freeze.
Current open positions include a police officer and a Department of Public Works maintenance worker. Upcoming vacancies are fire chief and a secretary to the city manager.
The Parks and Recreation Department hires four people to maintain park grounds, four marina workers, four recreation leaders, 22 camp coaches and helpers, and 26 lifeguards.
The pool, marina and summer youth programs cannot operate without those employees.
The DPW hires six students over the summer to cut grass, work at the water filtration plant, paint hydrants and generally free up full-time DPW workers to concentrate on road construction and maintenance.
Ms. Purdy also questioned whether employees of the Library and the Fredric Remington Art Museum, who are technically city employees on loan to the library and museum, would be included in the freeze.
She also noted that a search is underway for a new executive director for the Museum.
“Those jobs are farther down the line, they’re summer jobs,” Mr. Skelly said. “We’ll know where we are going by then. Right now, we just want to be a hold on things.”
“How do we know in four months we are going to revisit this,” Ms. Kennedy said. “Nowhere in this does it say it is temporary.”
Both Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy voted against the resolution, which passed 4-2 with one absence.
Ms. Kennedy also voted against the resolution requesting the five-year tax rate projection while the request for water and sewer rate projections passed unanimously.
Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy voted no on the measure to change the way resolutions are presented before council.
