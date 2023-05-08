CANTON — A recreation equipment sale will be held at the Canton Pavilion on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon sponsored by Grasse River Real Estate.
Grasse River Real Estate is asking residents to contribute used recreation equipment for this inaugural sale.
Items donated will be sorted and priced prior to the sale. All proceeds will directly support the Canton Recreation Department.
Example of items requested are lacrosse sticks, helmets, fishing poles, kayaks, paddles, bicycles, snowshoes, skis, shin guards, cleats, basketballs, rollerblades.
Donations can be left outside the double garage doors at the Canton Pavilion now through June 4. Items should be protected from the weather in plastic bags.
Other drop off days and locations:
4 to 7 p.m., 3 West Front St., Rensselaer Falls
5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ike Noble Fields
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ike Noble Fields
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 West Front St., Rensselaer Falls
For those that can’t make a drop off should call 315-386-3992 to make pick-up arrangements.
