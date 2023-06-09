HAMMOND — More than 200 students at Hammond Central School had the opportunity to meet and interact with dozens of local businesses from all career fields on Friday, May 19. Business who participated in the event included healthcare, veterinary science, law enforcement, border patrol, automotive, education and construction.

“These real-world interactions are so valuable and aid upperclassman in their career explorations and development in order to help them find the next step after graduation,” said Hammond Central School Principal Lauren Morley. It is also an important topic for elementary students, too. Introducing young children to the potential career options early on in school can help keep students focused and engaged in subjects throughout middle school and high school.

