POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will offer a six-week entrepreneurship bootcamp, specifically designed for artists. The class will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, from February 14 to March 23, 2022. Class location is the St. Lawrence County IDA, 19 Commerce Lane, Canton.
The purpose of the program is to equip artists with the knowledge and skills to turn their passion for art into a successful business. It will feature numerous guest instructors, as well as critique and Q & A sessions. Topics covered will include:
