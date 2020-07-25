The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is expected to consider two bills expressing the body’s sentiments about qualified immunity and defunding police, two policies proposed amid national calls for police reform.
Both resolutions are sponsored by Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Acres, R-Madrid.
The first calls for the board to “declare its opposition” to a bill currently in the state legislature that would exclude law enforcement officers from what’s known as the qualified immunity doctrine, a provision that holds government employees largely immune to lawsuits related to their actions while on the job. The same bill would require officers to carry liability insurance, either individually or through their hiring municipality.
“The imposition of this individual insurance mandate on law enforcement and local municipalities will result in a significant unfunded mandate, frustrate criminal prosecutions and create the likely consequence of reducing the number of capable and desirable individuals willing to service in the law enforcement capacity,” the resolution reads in part.
A separate resolution encourages municipalities from “defunding or abolishing their local police departments.
The finance committee will also consider several other measures Monday including several contract approvals and highway projects.
The meeting will be held partially in-person at the County Courthouse in Canton and can also be viewed on the county’s YouTube page.
