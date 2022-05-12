BRASHER FALLS — The 2022 class leaders for St. Lawrence Central School are valedictorian Dylan Bissonette and salutatorian Danaye Ramsdell.
Dylan Bissonette
Mr. Bissonette is the son of Donald and Darlene Bissonette.
He serves as president of the Student Council and Tri-M Musical Honor Society and captain of the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams; is a member of jazz band, concert band, Whiz Quiz, FTC Robotics and Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow, where he earned the Eagle Scout Award.
Among awards received are the Evergreen STEM Scholarship, New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award from Rochester Institute of Technology, Clarkson Leadership Award and Rensselaer Medal from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Mr. Bissonette was selected to represent Brasher Falls for the Section X New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA); and earned the Section X Athlete of Distinction Award in varsity football and basketball, and Section X Outstanding Sportsmanship Award in varsity football.
Mr. Bissonette will major in computer science at Princeton (N.J.) University.
Danaye Ramsdell
Miss Ramsdell is the daughter of Anthony and Heather Ramsdell.
She participates in soccer, basketball and softball; serves as a senior class officer, president of the Outing Club and as an officer in the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She also is a member of student council, National Honor Society and chorus.
Among awards earned are the St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholar Award, University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology and was nominated for the St. Lawrence University Augsbury North Country Scholar Award.
Following a gap year program, “Momentum,” coordinated with her church, Miss Ramsdell will major in pre-med at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
