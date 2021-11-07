BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central School families have another opportunity to complete a survey that’s required for every student in the district.
Kevin Welsh, the district’s director of data and technology, said a Digital Equity Survey was sent out to families in September, but the response was poor.
“To meet this mandate, the district sent this survey out in September, and to date we have only received 232 responses out of the nearly 1,000 students attending school in the district,” he said.
He said school districts were notified in the spring about the implementation of a yearly Digital Equity Survey that school districts were required to complete for each student. The state Education Department is seeking the status of internet and individual computing devices in homes.
State Education Department officials stressed the importance of the survey.
“To best serve students, families and educators, it is imperative that NYSED has an accurate picture of the state of digital equity for New York students and teachers,” they said.
Mr. Welsh also stressed its importance.
“The survey data to date has been shared with the state and as a result, the district has been awarded grants to assist families with gaining internet access and funding for the purchase of new computers and Chromebooks,” he said. “As more data is compiled, it can only benefit the stakeholders in the district and most importantly, the students that need these vital resources for learning in these unprecedented times.”
Mr. Welsh said that, as a result of the low survey numbers, the state is requiring the district to send the survey out again.
“We are asking those of you that did not complete the survey the first time, to please do so now,” he said. “Additionally, if you did complete the original survey and some of your answers have changed, please feel free to complete it again.”
He said that, while some families may be reluctant to complete the survey or think their input would not matter, the district does need information about all students.
“There is a need for reliable internet and other technological needs in our community and every bit of information is important to assist New York state in providing resources to our area,” Mr. Welsh said.
Parents and guardians with children in the district who would like to complete the survey can visit wdt.me/nSbGob. The survey will also be sent by email to all of the district’s families. Those without access to a computer can receive a paper copy by mail. A separate form must be completed for each student in the household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.