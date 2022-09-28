CANTON — Partners from across the local business and media landscape gathered Wednesday morning at the Best Western in Canton for the St. Lawrence County Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Media Mixer.
The event aimed to introduce business owners with media professionals in a symbiotic way to promote the county and encourage tourism. It also introduced businesses to American Rescue Plan Act funding grants for which they could apply to help market themselves and receive assistance for losses from the pandemic.
“The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is responsible for administering the tourism funds from the county ARPA funding, and one of those opportunities is based on promotion for tourism businesses,” said Brooke E. Rouse, tourism director for the county chamber.
“We thought it would be helpful to bring media partners here and applicants as well to connect, and our hope is that the applicants will get a better understanding of building a destination and attracting more visitors to the county,” she said.
“They are connecting here with media partners to make it happen in a more professional way.”
In August, the Board of Legislators appropriated $2.9 million in ARPA funding for economic development and tourism. Of that, $150,000 was made available to the Chamber of Commerce for tourism, travel, and hospitality partners.
Applicant businesses can request up to $10,000, and must match funds of 20% toward the project. In the application, businesses must make direct reference to how their project helps aid in the economic recovery from the pandemic.
“The funding is for travel, tourism, and lodging, so it could be anything from lodging to attractions to restaurants or events,” Ms. Rouse said.
“The intent is to disperse the money as widely as we can to help those who are working hard on tourism to do a bigger and better job.”
She said businesses that demonstrate a direct loss as a result of COVID-19 — from March 2020 until around June 2022 — will be prioritized, but that new businesses should still apply.
Some of the media partners present included Watertown Daily Times, WPBS-TV, North Country This Week, and WWNYTV. Representatives from Windy Point Stables, the Orchestra of Northern New York, Bent Beam Brewing, Pike’s Place, and more, were in attendance.
“It’s important we contribute to support county businesses,” said Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Programs like this are things that local businesses should take advantage of.”
For more information, contact the chamber at 315-386-4000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.