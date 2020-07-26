CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Community Development Program, a non-profit aiming to provide services to help and lift up low-income families, is ramping up and reimagining services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDP is responsible for several main programs including distributing Section 8 housing vouchers and administering Head Start educational programming.
Felicia Dumas, executive director of CDP, said that the teachers working with the Head Start program, which is a federally supported program for children between the age of 3 and 5 to explore education, have had to adapt amid COVID-19. Since the 351 participating children couldn’t gather in-person, those teachers had to develop programming for at-home learning.
“Those teachers are so creative and so imaginative,” Ms. Dumas said.
Many of the at-home activities included crafts in addition to a virtual classroom.
But in addition to the educational aspect, CDP took on a new role to assist the families involved with other needs as well such as personal care items.
“We had staff that were reaching out to the families at least weekly to see if they had any needs during the pandemic,” Ms. Dumas said. “Some of those needs included diapers which our agency was able to deliver to those households.”
Ms. Dumas herself was often the one making those deliveries. She said she would usually spend an entire day driving to 20 different families who needed such items across the county.
In addition to the Head Start program, CDP also facilitates six Neighborhood Centers to assist low-income families with things such as food or other supplies. During the pandemic, these had to shut down in-person operations, but staff adapted to be able to prepare materials from the centers for contactless pickup. Ms. Dumas indicated though that the number of participants utilizing CDP’s food pantries initially decreased after the CARES Act was passed, but has started growing again in recent weeks.
“We kind of anticipated that because of the stimulus payment also S.N.A.P. benefits had increased for some families. So, we had anticipated that our numbers at the pantry were going to go down,” Ms. Dumas said.
She noted that CDP is in good shape to keep the pantries stocked in the near future and it has several grants for other parts of its operation like rental assistance, but unrestricted monetary donations from individuals are always useful to help fill gaps needed to help families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.