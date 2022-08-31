The St. Lawrence County Community Development Program will be conducting its Community Needs Assessment again this year to help identify ways to better serve community members.
This year, CDP is partnering with Crescendo Consulting Group on the assessment, a boutique consulting firm that conducts community needs assessments, community health needs assessments, consolidated plans, and implementation plans for various community organizations and hospitals throughout the country.
The assessment will be conducted through a short online survey that can be completed by any county residents.
“The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete,” said Crescendo Consulting Group Research Analyst Michaela Gerace. “The survey asks a wide range of questions regarding the economy, workforce, housing, education, child care, health care, mental health, substance use, food access, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to CDP’s Chief Financial Officer, the assessment allows CDP to allocate funding to the areas that community members express a need for.
“The CNA will show us if there is an unmet need within the communities,” said CDP’s CFO Katelyn Autry-Agen. “For example, if there’s a big need for housing or food or remote services, the assessment will give us a bigger picture on where we might want to target funding.”
CDP will also be conducting two focus groups to better understand the community’s needs.
The first of the two focus groups will consist of CDP’s board and staff and will serve as a way for CDP to discuss what they feel their client’s needs are and what they have seen within the community.
The second focus group will be community based and will feature CDP clients and other community members.
“We are looking for a well-rounded survey, inclusive of people who have previously used our services as well as others who may not have experienced them or known about them,” said Ms. Autry-Agen. “This will help us reach those who may be struggling but unaware of CDP and what we can offer. The purpose is to get the public’s understanding of needs in the communities in St. Lawrence County as well as what providers of the services see and hear from the consumers.”
The community and client based focus group will be held virtually over Zoom from1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Attendees will be asked about the community’s strengths and weaknesses, needs, insights on current available resources and services, and more.
“Even though surveys are anonymous, people sometimes tend to be reluctant to share information they believe will identify them,” said Ms. Autry-Agen. “However, this data helps us to provide the services consumers feel they need. It helps the agency to understand what consumers say they need and how we may best tailor our services to meet those needs with the funding we have.”
Data from both the survey and focus groups will then be collected and assessed by Crescendo Consulting Group and CDP.
“The data from the survey along with data and information collected from one-on-one community stakeholders, focus groups, and quantitative data will determine the greatest needs of the residents in St. Lawrence County that C.D.P. serves,” said Ms. Gerace. “Once all of the data is collected a comprehensive report of the findings will be published and available on C.D.P.’s website.”
“I would encourage people to fill out the survey because it allows residents of St. Lawrence County to use their voice and be part of a process that addresses the greatest needs in their community,” said Ms. Gerace. “The survey gives us insight on what is actually going on in a community aside from what the numbers show us. The survey is anonymous, so we encourage community members to answer the questions honestly.”
Those interested in being a part of the client and community based focus group can find the sign-up form on CDP’s Facebook page, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.