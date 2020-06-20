St. Lawrence County 4-H will offer Camp-in-a-Box

CANTON — Youngsters who were expecting to spend the summer attending 4-H camp and showing their animals and projects at county fairs will instead be offered an opportunity to participate in a hybrid 4-H experience.
“Based on the community input we are going to go ahead with the Camp-in-a-Box,” St. Lawrence County 4-H Family and Youth Team Leader Tamara L. Hill said. “We are going to be providing boxes that families can pick up here at the farm or we can mail out to them for an additional cost.”
The boxes will go out over a three-week period in July and August and be themed.
The three themes are Outdoor Adventure, Amazing Race and Animal Encounter.
The boxes will cost $50 each and will have more than 10 hours’ worth of crafts and activities and an end of the week in-person activity for all campers to participate in.
“We are hoping we can facilitate different types of activities with the COVID restrictions in mind,” Ms. Hill said. “The week of July 20th will be our first box (Outdoor Adventure). So we are hoping by that time for our final event on that Friday will be a group hike.”
The Amazing Race box, which will go out for the week of July 27, will end with a scavenger hunt at the Cooperative Extension Farm on Route 68 in Canton.
The Animal Encounter box will be for the week of Aug. 3 and end with a farm tour and different activities with animals at the farm, Ms. Hill said.
The boxes are designed for children between the ages of 6 and 12.
Children do not have to be 4-H members to order a Camp-in-a-Box.
“We are really hoping that people order them because so many families have their kids with a babysitter this summer,” Ms. Hill said. “You run out of ideas of what to do with a babysitter.”
For 4-Hers missing out on going to county fairs this summer, 4-H will likely be offering Fair Preparedness workshops.
“We are still waiting for some feedback,” Ms. Hill said.
The workshops will be held in August after the Camp-in-a-Box experience ends. The workshops will provide 4-Hers with a guided experience at the Extension Farm, following COVID guidelines.
“We are going to train the kids as far as what they should be doing to prepare for their fair presentations the following year,” Ms. Hill said.
Information for how to sign up for the Camp-in-a-Box and Fair Preparedness workshops will be posted soon at the St. Lawrence County Cornell Cooperative Extension web site: stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.