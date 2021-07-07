OGDENSBURG — As part of a short experiment, St. Lawrence County 911 will take on the city’s police dispatch.
Matthew R. Denner, director and fire coordinator for St. Lawrence County Emergency Services, said that starting July 11, his office will be conducting a “pilot program” with Ogdensburg police, “where our dispatcher will dispatch them from our public safety access point.”
The pilot will run for four consecutive nights between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The point, according to Mr. Denner, is for city police and county emergency services to better understand how each entity works. This could also lead to faster response times.
Mr. Denner said that, under this new pilot, since all the dispatchers are currently in the same room, the call takers can simply yell over their shoulder if they need to reach a dispatcher quickly. At present, county emergency services has to call a dispatcher before they can respond, slightly increasing response time.
“We would be able to get the units out faster than having to take the time to make that call and tell the dispatcher what’s going on,” Mr. Denner said.
Since the police are patrolling, under this pilot they would be receiving live updates from the call taker about caller information, meaning they can more swiftly respond to situations.
Mr. Denner stressed that this is just a pilot to see how it might work.
After it’s over, he said, county emergency services officials will sit down with the Ogdensburg police and discuss pros and cons.
“We’ll go from there,” Mr. Denner said.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie did not return a request for comment as of press time Wednesday.
