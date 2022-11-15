CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting accepting a domestic terrorism prevention grant for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office, according to the resolution, was awarded a Domestic Terrorism Prevention Grant totaling $172,413 from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
The contract period runs from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2024.
“What we plan to do with this money is incorporate a consulting group called Squad 9 used by many sheriff’s offices throughout the state,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said during the meeting.
Squad 9, he said, helps craft overall strategies to combat violence and organizes training sessions.
“They really help us fulfill and manage this grant,” Mr. Bigwarfe said.
Mr. Bigwarfe wants the focus of the grant to be about awareness. “Community members need to know warning signs of someone on the pathway to violence,” he said.
The second focus, he said, is on reporting. He wants citizens to know how and when to report concerning behavior.
“We’ll also have some trainings involved with these monies for community groups, churches, schools and businesses,” he said.
He said he’s received many phone calls from such organizations concerned about how to handle domestic violence.
In response to a question from Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, Mr. Bigwarfe agreed it would be a good idea to undertake active shooter training at the county buildings in Canton.
County legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a contract for a separate state grant for the sheriff’s office.
The FY22 Operation Stonegarden Grant awarded $300,000 to law enforcement agencies in the county, with the mission of enhancing border security.
Of that money, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will receive $58,423, and will act as a pass-through agency for the three other awardees, the Ogdensburg Police Department ($48,839), the village of Canton ($16,916) and the village of Massena ($58,693).
The remaining funds are allocated to state police, the state park police, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Dec. 5.
