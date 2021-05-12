CANTON — St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle proposed a change to the county’s Information Technology Department at Monday night’s Operations Committee meeting.
“I was going over with the board a proposal to recreate the director position in the Information Technology Department,” Mrs. Doyle said.
The IT department is small, with just six employees and a manager, Mrs. Doyle said.
For several years, the administration of the IT department and other top-level decisions, like budget, had been the duty of another department head, she said.
“The importance of IT services over the last year has catapulted beyond anything we could have planned for,” she said.
The county had been fortunate when the coronavirus caused a quick change in how business was conducted, in that it had kept up with replacing technology, but now the department needs leadership to be able to prioritize, plan for the future and think about succession planning, she said.
“I think that has become critical for the systems that we run here in the county,” Mrs. Doyle said.
Mrs. Doyle said there have been some recent retirements that make room for another director, she said.
The Director of Governmental Services is one example of a recent retirement, she said, where duties could be shifted around.
“So it is not as though it is adding to the senior staff, it’s really just changing out the function.”
The position is a Civil Service hire so candidates will be required to take a Civil Service exam and the eventual hire will need to finish in the top three of all exam takers.
The frequency of exams slowed during the pandemic, Mrs. Doyle said. She expects that after the county requests the exam, it could take between three months and a year for it to be scheduled.
In the meantime, the county can hire a provisional director, who would then be expected to take the exam and finish in the top three.
After Monday’s presentation of the proposal to the Operations Committee, the plan will be presented at the next full board meeting on June 1 for approval.
