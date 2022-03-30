CANTON — St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle may be in for a pay raise after county legislators unanimously voted to bump her pay 20% during the Finance Committee meeting Monday night.
A 20% increase will bump Ms. Doyle’s salary from $137,000 to just over $164,000. The raise will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
“Ruth I know works about 100 hours a week … and she’s always available on weekends,” said Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena. “I know we’ve had some people question this amount, but any hospital or higher organization would steal her from us for a higher amount.”
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, who sponsored the resolution, agreed.
“Ruth Doyle could be making twice her salary at a hospital,” Mr. Acres, R-Madrid, said. “She loves this county and works very hard for it, and I think she is well-deserving of this.”
He added that this offer is a lowball for what she truly deserves.
Mr. Acres said the Board of Legislators came up with her new salary figure by looking at counties with similar-sized budgets and the county administrators who run them. In particular, they looked at Jefferson County, which Mr. Acres said “comes in very close” to St. Lawrence County.
“The public should be aware that the responsibilities for this job include 26 departments and over 839 employees,” Mr. Acres said.
He said given the county’s size and budget when compared to that of a school district such as Massena’s — whose superintendent he said makes $181,000 — there is no comparison.
He said that in the seven years she’s been county administrator, the county’s taxes have decreased every year except for one in which they remained flat.
“She’s always available, and I have absolutely no concern about this … I support it wholeheartedly,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon.
“I am honored to hold the position and carry out the will of the board,” Ms. Doyle said in an email. “I am grateful for the oversight the board provides to me and recognition of the value of the work done.”
The resolution will go before the full board during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.