St. Lawrence County appeal of tax ruling to be heard in May

ALBANY — St. Lawrence County has been granted an expedited appeal by the state Appellate Division, Third Department, as it seeks to halt the city of Ogdensburg moving forward with changes it made to its city charter regarding property tax collection and foreclosure policies.
Following a ruling issued Friday, the Appellate Division will hear an appeal of a Dec. 10 ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Mary Farley that dismissed all petitions of a lawsuit filed by the county and its Treasurer Renee Cole on Nov. 18 seeking an order to make Ogdensburg halt the process of having the county make the city and city school district whole on unpaid taxes, claiming the action is illegal. On Jan. 10, the city changed its charter to once again make the city school district whole.
An article printed in Tuesday’s edition of the Watertown Daily Times incorrectly stated that the appeal was denied. What was actually denied was a stay of enforcement, not the appeal itself.
The Appellate Division will hear the appeal sometime in May. Briefs from the county will be required to be sent to the court on or before Feb. 28 while the city has until April 8. A reply brief from the county will need to be filed before April 15.
“The county is pleased that the Third Department granted the county’s motion for an expedited appeal process so we can get an answer to these issues sooner rather than later,” said County Attorney Stephen Button.
Filed with the appeal, the county had sought a motion for an expedited appeal as well as a stay of enforcement, which was denied by the Appellate Division in its one-page ruling. A reason for the denial of the stay of enforcement was not listed in the ruling.
In a press release issued Saturday, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie stated that Ms. Cole, Mr. Button, County Administrator Ruth Doyle and Legislature Chairman William Sheridan are the latest group to “shamelessly fail to accept the judgement of the local Supreme Court Judge and request North Country matters be solved by Albany-based, highly democratic controlled appeals courts.”
“Luckily, even the highly democratic Appellate Court could not support the baseless request for a STAY requested by the duo of Cole and Button and the City of Ogdensburg will be allowed to continue making decisions for itself without the interference of power abusing County officials that have sought to forestall the financial survival of the City,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
The county’s lawsuit stated that the city’s actions were not “in accordance with New York State Municipal Home Rule Law 10(5) or the New York State Real Property Tax Law or the New York State Constitution Article IX(10)(d) and impairs the rights of the County of St. Lawrence and the County Treasurer for the County of St. Lawrence.”
Justice Farley’s ruling disputed that and stated in her ruling “in its face, however, the Local Law does not impair any powers of the County. To the contrary, the Local Law increases the County’s tax enforcement powers with respect to delinquent City taxes. The Court thus rejects the County’s constitutional argument. The County’s additional argument — shifting the administrative burdens and associated costs to the County for enforcement of City taxes “impairs” County operations — misses the point.”
In a resolution adopted Jan. 10, the Ogdensburg City Council amended the city charter to affirm the city’s responsibility for the enforcement of delinquent city school district taxes.
Editor’s note: A version of this story published in the Tuesday edition of the Watertown Daily Times drew the wrong conclusion to the ruling presented by the Appellate Divsion. That has been corrected here.
