CANTON — St. Lawrence County and Treasurer Renee M. Cole on Friday appealed a ruling by state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley dismissing a lawsuit seeking an order to stop the city of Ogdensburg from relinquishing its tax foreclosure responsibility to the county.
The appeal was filed in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department, Albany, for “each and every part” of Judge Farley’s decision.
Legal action between the county and city stems from a Sept. 27 resolution unanimously approved by the Ogdensburg City Council that changed the City Charter to make the city and city school district whole on unpaid taxes.
The change means the city would stop collecting the county’s property taxes; transfer duties such as enforcement of unpaid, delinquent taxes; and make the city and Ogdensburg City School District “whole” on unpaid taxes to the county. Prior to that, the city would have to make annual payments to the county and school district paying those unpaid taxes, therefore making them whole.
On Nov. 18, St. Lawrence County filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court seeking an order to stop the city’s proposed process, claiming the action is illegal.
On Dec. 10, Judge Farley dismissed all petitions of the lawsuit.
On Friday, messages left for County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle and County Attorney Stephen D. Button were not returned for comment.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie issued a press release late Friday afternoon calling the county’s actions the “latest effort by the St. Lawrence County Legislature to forestall the progress being made by the Skelly Administration to save the only city in the County.”
According to Mr. Jellie, county Legislators Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, and Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, “have led an all-out effort to cripple the city” by reducing the city’s sales tax distribution, having the city “perform functions for the county without compensation,” and declining to consolidate local government.
“This latest action championed by Lightfoot, Acres and their hand picked Chairmen William Sheridan will now have the City of Ogdensburg residents paying to sue themselves and defend themselves — a bold print waste of taxpayers funds and abuse of power,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Jellie added that the city’s latest action to place the responsibility for property foreclosure with the county was the “right action” for the city and county.
“The City of Ogdensburg looks forward to defending itself against this latest attack from the County,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “And it will continue to improve the financial condition of the City despite this latest challenge.”
