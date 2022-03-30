CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has appointed Joseph L. Seeber commissioner of the Department of Social Services.
Mr. Seeber will start on April 5, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The commissioner’s position has been empty since Cynthia M. Ackerman resigned in late August 2021.
In March 2020, then-Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs retired and was replaced on an interim basis by Deputy Commissioner Heather L. Wenzel. Ms. Wenzel left for another job that July, leaving the position vacant until Cynthia M. Ackerman was hired and started on Aug. 17, 2020.
Ms. Ackerman resigned just one year into a five-year contract and amid growing public concern about DSS conduct. The Board of Legislators has been swamped with statements from constituents alleging misconduct, mismanagement and ethical impropriety particularly within Child Protective Services and county foster care.
Mr. Seeber is a Northern New York native who graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and earned an associates degree in criminal justice from SUNY Canton and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Potsdam. According to a biography provided by the county, Mr. Seeber also attended graduate school at the University of Florida.
Mr. Seeber has experience working in residential treatment programs for juveniles in New York and North Carolina and was the training and staff development administrator for the Orange County Corrections Department in Florida for more than a decade. Mr. Seeber returned to working in juvenile services in 2012 with the state of Florida serving as superintendent of several juvenile detention centers.
Most recently, Mr. Seeber moved to the private sector and has been serving as executive director of mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities for juveniles. In 2021, Mr. Seeber started Excalibur Consulting Solutions, serving law enforcement, corrections and behavioral health organizations.
“A number of qualified applicants were interviewed for the position, but we had one that was exceptionally well qualified,” Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, said in a prepared statement. Mr. Denesha chaired the committee set up to find a new commissioner.
Two searches were conducted over six months, according to a press release from the county. A three-phase interview process included electronic vetting, in-person meetings and candidates meeting with DSS staff.
“I look forward to onboarding a new commissioner next week to begin a new path for the future of the Department of Social Services,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
