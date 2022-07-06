CANTON — St. Lawrence County will likely pave 10 additional miles of road on top of the nearly 35 miles it had planned to pave this year following a resolution during the Finance Committee meeting last Monday.
The resolution authorizes additional funding for the Department of Highways to the tune of $2.19 million in order to expand the 2022 paving schedule while addressing cost increases for the materials to do so.
“I originally submitted to the legislature nearly 35 miles of road we were going to pave this year, and the request from the legislature was to come up with an additional 10 miles of road we could pave beyond the list originally submitted,” said Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers.
He said the $2.19 million will go toward paving the additional 10 miles as well as some of the original 34.65 miles.
Mr. Chambers cited the dramatic rise of asphalt prices as the reason for additional funding.
This March, he said asphalt was $55, and now in July, that price jumped to $71.
“My original estimates did not include such dramatic increases for asphalt,” he said.
The additional 10 miles the county intends to pave, he said, include County Route 49 in Stockholm, a portion of County Route 28 in Waddington, half of County Route 5 in Morristown, County Route 1 in Hammond, and some of County Route 47 in Parishville.
The other 35 miles that were already scheduled for paving include County Route 6 in Morristown and Oswegatchie, 28A and 27 in Lisbon, 31 in Madrid, 44 in Waddington, 39 in Louisville, 46 in Massena, 55 in Brasher, 51 in Lawrence, 48 in Stockholm, 14 in Canton, 25 in Russell, 19 in Hermon, 14 in DeKalb and 11 in Gouverneur.
That list, Mr. Chambers said, is in the order the paving will take place.
“They’re on the eighth road of the recycling right now, and after it recycles it cures, then we’ll be replacing top pavement on that,” he said.
He said all the roads should be finished by October.
Mr. Chambers said the request for an additional 10 miles came because “we have demonstrated there is a need on the county system to do additional road paving and repairs, and I believe the legislators felt they were in a financial situation where they could afford to do some additional road work this year.”
Each year, Mr. Chambers said the Highway Department goes out and scores all of the county roads, which are broken up into around 290 sections. These scores determine which roads need work in a given year.
“The scores give me an indication of where we should be putting our resources,” he said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Monday.
