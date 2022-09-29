Legislators OK funds for utility increases

CANTON — St. Lawrence County hasn’t been spared from rising energy costs. That’s why during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, county legislators unanimously passed a resolution modifying the 2022 budget to address energy costs.

“I don’t think anyone is unaware what’s happening with energy these days,” Ruth A. Doyle, county administrator, said during the meeting. “In St. Lawrence County, we have seen a 125% increase in electricity, and 114% increase in natural gas costs.”

