CANTON — St. Lawrence County hasn’t been spared from rising energy costs. That’s why during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, county legislators unanimously passed a resolution modifying the 2022 budget to address energy costs.
“I don’t think anyone is unaware what’s happening with energy these days,” Ruth A. Doyle, county administrator, said during the meeting. “In St. Lawrence County, we have seen a 125% increase in electricity, and 114% increase in natural gas costs.”
The resolution says the market rates for electricity and natural gas “will require a budget modification as well as adjustment to the predictions for the 2023 budget.”
The result of this, according to the resolution, has been an increase in the cost of operating county facilities beyond the adopted budget.
“Which has impacted projects that include but are not limited to items such as elevator maintenance, reopening and replacement of bottle friendly water fountains, and HVAC purchases for heat pump replacements,” the resolution states.
One silver lining of rising energy costs, Ms. Doyle said, is that the sales tax paid along with those costs has also increased.
She said the county could use that revenue to “help offset and maintain our appropriations as we continue forward into 2022, as we’re not certain where those costs will top out.”
The resolution sets up a contingency account with $100,000 set aside for energy spikes and $445,000 for capital maintenance needs.
The resolution also appropriates $278,509 for costs associated with updating the offices at the Department of Social Services on Judson Street.
“Our new deputy commissioner started with us, and we have moved some staff up to human services which will allow us to do some minor renovations and the setup ready for his tenure with us,” Ms. Doyle said.
The resolution says the work will continue through the end of this year, and the money will assist with staff relocations as well as efforts to improve the work environment.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting Monday.
