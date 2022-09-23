Grant to pay for emergency radio towers

A St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatcher. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed resolutions during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to help advance the county Emergency Services Department.

The first resolution authorizes a contract with the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications, for a grant of more than $1.5 million.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.