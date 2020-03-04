CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers Monday night gave final passage and approval of a resolution allowing the sheriff’s department to institute a gun safety educational program.
The creation of the program by Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe was the result of alterations and lifting of restrictions to St. Lawrence County pistol license holders by Hamilton County Court Judge Tatiana Coffinger.
Sheriff Bigwarfe, in a news release Tuesday, announced the schedule of the newly approved $30 Civilian Firearms Safety Course.
“The safety course will satisfy St. Lawrence County Court’s requirements for pistol permit licensing and will include information such as civilian use of force, the pistol license, care and safety of firearms as well as several other topics,” the release stated.
The course will be held at the Public Safety Building, 48 Court St., from 8 a.m. to noon March 14; from 5 to 9 p.m. March 19; from 8 to noon March 21; and from 5 to 9 p.m. March 26.
The resolution passed with little discussion, however. Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, who thanked the sheriff for stepping up and asking for the creation of the program, echoed his feeling that while he was “vehemently against the course” as a requirement to lift the restrictions on pistol permit owners, he was certainly not against the course and firearm safety.
During passage of the resolution at the Feb. 10 County Operations Committee meeting, Sheriff Bigwarfe said he believed his office should be the lead advocate of the safety of any firearms and wanted to make it more affordable than that of other agencies or groups offering similar programs.
“That will make it no money for the county residents. It would be equalization between overtime and fringe if we have 30 people at $30,” he said in the February meeting. Additionally, the board modified the 2020 budget for the sheriff’s office that would have an increase of $5,361 that the sheriff said would be balanced out by revenue from the program.
Those seeking to register for the course should go to the County Clerk’s Office at 48 Court St. The cost of the course is payable by check or money order only at the County Clerk’s Office at the time of registration. Phone registrations will not be accepted. Registrants will receive information at the time of registration regarding parking and other requirements.
Pre-registration is required. Additional classes may be scheduled based on need.
Questions regarding the safety course can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 379-2077 or email to: SheriffFirearmSafety@stlawco.org
