CANTON — After months of deliberations and hurdles, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators officially voted to approve awarding $900,000 in federal grant funds to establish an opioid treatment program in the St. Lawrence Health System.
Monday’s vote, arguably the most contentious measure of the evening and possibly the last few months, passed eight to seven. One Republican, John H. Burke, R-Norwood, expectedly sided with the board’s six-Democrat minority, which had opposed the award to St. Lawrence Health System in lieu of the county-run Community Services Department. Republicans felt more comfortable contracting out the program to avoid it becoming a liability should it draw less than projected revenue. At the same time, they also promote the idea that St. Lawrence Health System would be better suited to house the clinic due to its other treatment offerings and resources across the county.
Democrats contended that the Community Services Department was better suited to house the facility given their worries that St. Lawrence Health System would prioritize the profit over actual services rendered. That included concerns that SLHS would be more prone to administratively discharging patients, something one representative said was very rare during presentations before the board in September.
On Monday, Mr. Burke attempted to raise flags about the validity of the vote, drawing attention at the way in which the recommendation was passed out of the Community Services Board, a county advisory committee.
The Community Services Board was charged in the federal grant application for the $900,000 with providing a recommendation of which provider to award those funds. The week prior to Monday’s meeting, the Community Services Board met virtually to officially vote on the recommendation. That vote was six to four in favor of awarding it to St. Lawrence Health System, but the county attorney said they would need a full seven votes in favor to legally meet the requirements in the grant application. Later that night, the county board’s Finance Committee then tabled the resolution, allowing the CSB to reconsider it prior to this week’s full board meeting. On Tuesday at about 7 a.m., the CSB reconvened virtually and passed the resolution seven to four.
Mr. Burke claimed, citing support from the state Committee on Open Government, that several of these meetings were held in flagrant violation of the state’s open meetings law and so could potentially leave the county vulnerable to legal action. He particularly took issue with no public notice being made about the meetings, as well as the conduct of executive sessions by the CSB.
“The need for transparency, the need to comply with the Open Meetings Law, is really crucial because we’re talking about a huge amount of taxpayer money. The process needs to be transparent,” Mr. Burke said while multiple legislators rubbed their foreheads or peered at the ceiling as they waited for him to finish speaking.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button said he couldn’t speak to whether the meetings met Open Meeting Law requirements for public notice, but even so their legality would hold up given courts’ loose interpretation of some parts of the statute.
Despite the concerns, the board decided to push on with approval of awarding the contract Monday after waiting several months to get to that point.
“We’ve had two more people that have passed since that meeting, two young people that had passed because they had been clean for some time then had used again and died,” Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, told the board. “The one thing that the parents ask is, ‘Can you help us, can you get help for our children and the community?’ I can’t say that I want to wait longer to research more things when this is what we need.”
Legislator Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, proposed an amendment that would accept the grant money without awarding it to a provider, presumably to do so at a future meeting. That amendment failed seven to eight. A motion to end debate by Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, also failed before the measure ultimately passed.
