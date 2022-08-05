CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a slew of resolutions during Monday’s board meeting to accept more than $180,000 in state funding to help the sheriff’s office fund terrorism prevention activities and purchase body cameras.
The first resolution modifies the 2022 budget to accept a $6,403 grant from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for overtime costs related to officers educating the public about potential terrorist activities.
Another resolution accepts $157,910 from the same state division to support regional emergency preparedness efforts and assist law enforcement terrorism prevention activities. The funding contract is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2025.
This funding will be split between the county emergency services office, which will receive $110,537, and the sheriff’s office, which will get $47,373.
According to the resolution, the funding will “facilitate the ability of St. Lawrence County to support the NYS Homeland Security Strategy and to assist law enforcement terrorism prevention activities.”
Of the $157,910, more than $70,000 will go toward computer software, with $20,000 earmarked for uniforms and clothing as well as communication services. More than $18,000 will be used for technical equipment.
A third resolution accepts $9,544 for the sheriff’s office through the Bureau of Justice Assistance for costs related to the county jail in Canton.
The sheriff’s office wants to purchase additional body cameras for staff at the correctional facility “to provide transparency, liability and safety enhancements for officers in this facility,” the resolution says.
The final resolution for the sheriff’s office accepts $10,400 from the state that will also go toward body camera equipment.
“The sheriff’s office has been notified that unanticipated revenue will be received from New York state regarding individuals sentenced by the court to a state prison term, but not yet transferred, known as ‘State Readies,’” the resolution says.
“This is a yearly grant we receive to offset operating costs,” said St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien. “In this case, we’re going to continue to expand our body camera program at the correctional facility.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.