St. Lawrence County OKs funds for body cameras

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a slew of resolutions during Monday’s board meeting to accept more than $180,000 in state funding to help the sheriff’s office fund terrorism prevention activities and purchase body cameras.

The first resolution modifies the 2022 budget to accept a $6,403 grant from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for overtime costs related to officers educating the public about potential terrorist activities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.