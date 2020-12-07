CANTON — Two more COVID-19 testing machines are on their way to St. Lawrence County after the county Board of Legislators approved resolutions authorizing their purchase and lease Monday night.
In a unanimous vote, the board signed off on the purchase of two testing units for $100,000 from Rheonix, an Ithaca-based company, to be leased at zero nominal cost to the St. Lawrence Health System in order to speed up the turnaround time for coronavirus test results.
“I think this is a real game changer,” President of the Board of Health Dr. Andrew F. Williams told the board prior to the vote.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the machines should be delivered directly to the hospital systems by the end of the month.
The move to purchase the machines was first brought up before the county Board of Legislators on Nov. 16, as the county’s average number of new COVID-19 cases per day was beginning to break records set back in April.
By purchasing the equipment, the hospitals will be able to process about 88 tests per day per machine, according to Dr. Williams. He also indicated that St. Lawrence Health System already had three of the same machines up and running as of last week.
The capacity to process tests locally, Dr. Williams said, will help to reduce the turnaround time on tests which previously had to be flown or driven as far away as Boston to actually be processed in a lab. He said as results for those tests generally take anywhere from three to five days, those processed in-county could theoretically return results the same day.
The Rheonix testing machines are meant to process PCR tests, which are the most accurate and reliable of those on the market.
“These are the lab-based PCR tests, so there’s no requirement for confirmation. With a rapid antigen test, in many circumstances, you need to get a second test and follow up, but not for this. What we’re looking at is going from a three-to-five-day wait to a three-to-five-hour wait,” Dr. Williams told the board.
While capacity for local testing may be increased by the purchase of the machines, county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire told the board that staff in her department is delayed in its case investigations due to the continued growing surge of cases in recent weeks.
She said contact investigators are now taking one to two days to follow up with individuals who test positive for the virus instead of the day-of due to the sheer volume.
The board also authorized the chair to enter lease agreements for the machines to be given to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and the St. Lawrence Health System for five years in return for the in-kind services of providing the staff to operate them.
