CANTON — The St. Lawrence Board of Legislators approved a resolution keeping allocations of additional sales tax the same until late next year as negotiations continue with the city of Ogdensburg on how they’ll move after that point.
Since 2013, the county has been permitted by the state to levy an additional one percent sales tax. A portion of that additional 1 percent is allowed to be allocated to be shared directly with municipalities, including the city of Ogdensburg which has received around 6 percent.
The resolution passed Monday extends that allocation for Ogdensburg through Nov. 30, 2021, after which the city must either collect sales tax from the state on its own or strike another deal with the county.
“Right now, negotiations as I understand are ongoing with the city of Ogdensburg to decide whether or not there will be an extension of the current agreement, a new agreement, whether the city of Ogdensburg will preempt and start collecting their own tax, or whether or not we’ll default to the statutory setup for distribution,” county attorney Stephen D. Button told the Times.
In 2018, Ogdensburg’s share of the additional sales tax appropriation amounted to about $900,000.
“The city of Ogdensburg is researching and analyzing the courses of action available to us in this matter while we continue to seek a mutually beneficial agreement with St. Lawrence County,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said.
The resolution passed through the legislature without contention both in committee last week and before the full board Monday.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t create a situation where we’re not able to accommodate the city’s needs as well as the county’s needs,” Legislator James E. Reagen said before the finance committee. “Especially since the city has gone through a lot of changes in terms of its administration and its new city manager.”
The same resolution passed by the county keeps distributions to towns and villages the same. That distribution is 10 percent of the additional one percent distributed equally amongst the municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.