CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators approved a resolution Monday night that will allow state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, to have an office in the county courthouse.
The resolution states Sen. Stec, who represents the 45th Senate district, has requested room number B46 as a satellite office for district business.
“This office set up will give the residents of St. Lawrence County an opportunity to personally meet with the staff and senator himself when dealing with constituent matters,” said Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond. “I urge my fellow legislators to vote in favor of this resolution.”
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, also voiced his support for the resolution.
“I had the privilege of working with Sen. Patty Ritchie,” Mr. Reagen said. “Having an office here in St. Lawrence County meant citizens could come and meet with the senator and meet with her staff and talk about issues with her. It made her aware of problems and ways she could help citizens in the county.”
Mr. Reagen also highlighted the ways having an office for Sen. Stec would benefit the county government.
“It will be especially valuable to many of the county’s agencies that are looking for the ear of the state senator and making them aware of the particular challenges facing county government,” Mr. Reagen said. “By having the state senator here and his staff here, our agencies that are in the trenches delivering services will be able to make an appointment or just pop in and visit.”
Legislator Benjamin E. Hull, R-Madrid, echoed both Mr. Reagen and Mr. Sheridan’s points and said he is hopeful to get more state representative offices in the future.
“We would be excited for spaces to be utilized by other elected officials beyond Sen. Stec,” Mr. Hull said. “This is a great start. I think it’s an excellent service and resource to provide to our constituents to have access to. It’s such a value to have a close connection to your elected officials.”
The resolution calls for a revocable license to the state senate. The license will run from the day it is signed until Dec. 31, 2024, and there will be no monetary considerations for use of the space.
The resolution passed unanimously.
