CANTON — At the direction of the 4th Judicial District of the New York State Unified Court System, all St. Lawrence County arraignments are expected to take place virtually by this week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The 4th Judicial District — comprised of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties — is following several other districts in the state that have already shifted to virtual operations.
County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said Thursday the equipment for the virtual arraignment setup has been received and will be situated in the lobby of the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, 17 Commerce Lane, over the next few days.
The jail lobby, Mr. O’Brien said, is centrally-located in the county with “a good amount of space” so those involved in arraignment proceedings can maintain social distances from other people.
During business hours, judges will complete arraignments by video from the county’s designated facility, the St. Lawrence County Courthouse, at 48 Court St. After hours, arraignments may be completed by judges at home.
The state UCS issued a memorandum March 13, directing civil and criminal jury trials be postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unless opening statements have already started in a civil trial or the jury has already been sworn in for a criminal trial.
The only jury trial in St. Lawrence County Court that had already commenced by March 13 has since concluded.
Arraignments and other essential proceedings had been allowed to continue in courts across the state until mid-March, when UCS Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore began to roll out new protocols for New York City courts.
New York City video arraignments and remote Mental Hygiene Law hearings began March 17, at which time court operations statewide had been consolidated into one central location in each county and courts outside of New York City began to prepare for virtual operations.
Essential matters include arraignments, bail applications, temporary orders of protection, child protection cases, Mental Hygiene Law cases and housing cases, among others.
“While the expert consensus is that the number of infected individuals will continue to rise, we are committed to keeping our courts open to hear essential and emergency matters throughout this difficult period,” Judge DiFiore said in a statement Monday. “It is important for the public to know that the courts are functioning, delivering justice, upholding the rule of law and standing against the disruption of the moment.”
And “to do this safely,” she added, most participants in essential proceedings have begun to participate remotely in most of the state’s 13 judicial districts.
Courts in the 5th Judicial District — Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga counties — moved online last weekend.
The UCS has launched a coronavirus hotline for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and visited any UCS courthouse or facility in the two weeks prior to testing positive. People meeting those criteria are asked to complete the online test result form on the UCS website, or notify the court system’s hotline at 833-503-0447.
