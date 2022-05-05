POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) presents a free professional development workshop for artists at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St.
In this class, Jennifer McCluskey, owner of McCluskey Photography LLC, will teach participants to photograph their work using both natural light and lighting equipment. The class will specifically focus on how artists can use the camera and editing capabilities on their smartphones to simplify their product photography and workflow for using these images on their social media feeds and websites. No fancy camera is needed.
Artists will come away from this class with knowledge to be able to photograph their work at home, and to know at what point a professional photographer can be best utilized.
This is a free opportunity, offered on a first-come, first- served basis. Advanced registration is required. Please visit slcartscouncil.org/prof-dev to register. Please bring your smartphone and artwork to be photographed.
The St. Lawrence County Arts Council, SLC Arts, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Potsdam which strives to enrich the vibrancy of the North Country community by cultivating arts appreciation and inspiring creative expression.
