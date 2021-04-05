CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is turning control of the county Department of Social Services legal office over to the county attorney.
The board voted 8-6 with one abstention Monday night. Legislator Margaret G. Haggard did not vote Monday night as her husband is the DSS general counsel.
The resolution states the reasons for consolidating the office are the assistance the county attorney has given the county Department of Social Services legal staff since December 2019, as well as a request for DSS General Counsel David A. Haggard for additional staff and increased pay.
The resolution calls for the abolishment of management positions in the DSS legal office and switching the social services attorney positions to assistant county attorneys and keeping in place support personnel to help the department resolve a backlog of cases.
Legislators David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, and John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, doubted the reason given by the resolution sponsors Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, and Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg.
“I’m hoping this isn’t a head hunting issue,” Mr. Forsythe said. “I have a feeling that it is.”
Mr. Burke said that the change was not requested by DSS Commissioner Cindy Ackerman, who was appointed to her position last August.
Ms. Ackerman has a plan, Mr. Burke said, and it does not include getting rid of the legal office.
“It sounds like Joe (Lightfoot) has information that the rest of us don’t,” Mr. Burke said.
Ms. Ackerman has a lot of people and divisions to supervise, Mr. Lightfoot said. Relieving her of the legal office will give her the opportunity to focus on the many other issues.
DSS has been through a number of staffing issues in the last year, in addition to dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
Staffing vacancies went all the way to the top at DSS. In March 2020, then-Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs retired. He was replaced by Deputy Commissioner Heather Wenzel, who left for another job in early July, leaving the position vacant until Ms. Ackerman was hired and started on Aug. 17.
The DSS general counsel’s office, the linchpin for many operations, namely child protective services removal cases that must be brought before a judge, had seen a 100% staff turnover between 2019 and the summer 2020. Mr. Haggard, a former legislator and criminal defense attorney, assumed his role in April and didn’t have a full staff until October of last year.
In September, Mr. Haggard issued a report requesting additional attorneys, additional staff and increased salaries.
Mr. Lightfoot and Mr. Acres, as well as legislators William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; Harry A Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; Larry A. Denesha, R-DeKalb; Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton; Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam; and Rita A. Curran, R-Massena; voted for the resolution, while Mr. Burke and Mr. Forsythe, as well as Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Norwood; Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena; Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena; James E. Reagan, R-Ogdensburg; all voted against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.