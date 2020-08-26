CANTON — According to audit results presented at the Board of Legislators meeting on Monday, St. Lawrence County is in good fiscal shape as the future remains uncertain amid the pandemic.
Most of the good news had to deal with the county’s unassigned fund balance, essentially a rainy-day fund, which the auditors, Drescher Malecki, LLP found was nearly at the goal the county set in 2015.
Drescher Malecki found that the county currently has about $20.5 million of unassigned general funds, which is about 12 percent of yearly expenditures. The county’s goal is to grow that fund to 15 percent of yearly expenditures, though municipal auditors typically recommend keeping about 16.7 percent, effectively two months of expenses, on hand.
The unassigned general fund balance has significantly increased since 2015. That year the balance was only about $2.98 million, less than 2 percent of expenditures.
Luke M. Malecki from the audit firm said that adding controls and overhauling budgeting systems after that year has paid off.
“It was really an uphill battle to implement that systemic change to your budget processes,” Mr. Malecki told the board Monday.
Since 2015, Mr. Malecki reported, expenditures have only grown 3.4 percent since 2015, a relatively small increase compared to other counties. With those expenditures remaining, a growth in sales tax revenue allowed more contributions to the unassigned general fund.
The pandemic has now stinted and in many cases in New York decreased sales tax revenue. At the same time expenditures for things like protective equipment and overtime for health department workers are on the rise.
Mr. Malecki says that while the situation obviously isn’t ideal, the county is in a much better situation now that it has a larger rainy-day fund.
“If you were to ask me, over the past five years what year would be best year to enter a pandemic, it’s most certainly the year that you’re in right now,” Mr. Malecki said. “No one ever wants to have to deal with the difficult decisions of losing money, but it’s a lot easier making some of those decisions knowing you have $20 million to absorb some of those one-time revenue dips.”
Aside from the discussion of the unassigned funds, Mr. Malecki said the audit yielded no findings and was “very clean.”
