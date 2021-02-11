ALBANY — St. Lawrence County has been awarded a portion of $29 million in grant funding to improve emergency communications.
St. Lawrence County will receive $6 million to upgrade its emergency communications response system. The upgrades will cover the four major areas of the emergency communication response system: site, connectivity, dispatch consoles and radio system. The system will provide public safety grade sites and connectivity which will enhance the robustness of the radio system.
“The safety of county residents is a top priority. The funding provided through this grant will support state-of-the-art upgrades that will undeniably improve the ability for St. Lawrence County to respond to emergencies,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in a prepared statement Thursday.
