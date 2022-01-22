CANTON — More than half a million dollars will be allocated to St. Lawrence County through grants for housing rehabilitation, according to an announcement this week from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
In a press release, the governor’s office said the state’s Community Development Block Grant program will award $615,000 to the county to help low- and moderate-income homeowners make critical repairs or accessibility modifications.
Across the state, a total $25 million was awarded through similar programs, including Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid, RESTORE and Manufactured Home Replacement.
The grants are administered by the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal, with awards made to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to be administered locally.
“Every New Yorker deserves the dignity and stability of a secure place to live, and this funding will provide much-needed support to affordable and supportive housing services,” Gov. Hochul said in the release. “These grants will go toward small communities all across the state, and they will fund critical programs that provide immediate assistance to New Yorkers in need. We can help build New York to be stronger than ever before by preserving housing, promoting homeownership, and supporting those who are vulnerable.”
John F. Tenbusch, Planner II for the county Planning Department, said that households with an income less than 80% of the median county household income qualify for the program.
“For a family of four, if your income was less than $55,500 in the last 12 months, you would qualify by income,” he said.
The income limit varies by the number of people in a household. For an eight-person household, the income limit is $73,300.
Mr. Tenbusch said 47% of households in St. Lawrence County are below the median income line. At the same time, half the houses in the county were built before 1965.
“When you add those two things together — older housing and a lot of low- to moderate-income people — you see there is tremendous demand for this housing rehab program,” he said.
For those who qualify, the rehab work possibilities are extensive.
Mr. Tenbusch said a rehabilitation specialist would come into a home and assess what work needs to be done to bring the house up to code. This could include plumbing, electrical, roofing, insulation, new windows or doors, siding, and pretty much anything else that needs to be fixed.
He emphasized that the program is for rehabilitation, not replacement.
“What we won’t do is replace your bathroom because the fixtures are pink and that was last year’s color,” he said, “but if your bathroom has problems, we will fix those, like replumbing the shower or installing a working toilet or sink.”
The Planning Department, he said, doesn’t have the money yet, but is working with the state on the paperwork to get what’s known as a “release of funds,” which he anticipates will occur sometime in March — conveniently, he said, the start of construction season.
He said there’s a waiting list, and those interested in the program should contact the Planning Department at 315-379-2292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.