CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed two resolutions during Monday’s Services Committee meeting regarding a budget modification for opioid treatment and a contract for reviewing billing practices in community services.
The first resolution modifies the 2022 community services budget to account for funding from a Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment, SAPT block grant for outpatient opioid treatment programs.
The county has received $250,000 from the block grant program for the period of June 22, 2022, to March 14, 2023. Community services has recognized the need for increased access to recovery services in the county for people with opioid use disorders, according to the resolution.
The resolution says community services will use these funds for the integration of the outpatient clinic through the Canton opioid treatment program, expanding medication services for addiction treatment.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Epoch Health Solutions LLC to review billing practices in the community services department.
The resolution acknowledges that billing efficiencies in the department have been a concern to the board as well as state regulating agencies.
If approved, the resolution would allow the department to pay $8,500 for the service with funding from the Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment block grant program.
Both resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Feb. 6.
