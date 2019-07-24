CANTON — A grant awarded to St. Lawrence County will be used to assess and mitigate lead contamination in approximately 50 homes occupied by low to moderate income residents.
Keith Zimmerman, director of the county’s Planning Office, said a $1 million Lead Based Paint Hazard Control grant was awarded to the county from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
He said the county will work with the North Country Housing Council to implement the grant. The work will include having the county’s Public Health Department implement an extensive lead risk awareness campaign.
That work will include educating the public about how to minimize risks and also the possible consequences of lead poisoning, including permanent brain damage, lower intelligence quotient and even death.
Last week, Tricia Storie, head of the county’s lead prevention program, said the county faces the challenges of a higher than average poverty rate and a large percentage of older housing stock — two factors associated with lead poisoning.
Repair and renovation work in older homes poses a risk .
She said 37 children with elevated lead blood levels are being monitored by the county Public Health Department. That number is expected to increase when new state rules are imposed lowering the acceptable level of lead concentration in a person’s bloodstream.
Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings are the most common sources of lead poisoning in children. Other sources include contaminated air, water and soil. Adults who work with batteries, do home renovations or work in auto repair shops also might be exposed to lead.
Public Health Director Dana Olzenak McGuire said some of the HUD funding has been used to survey parents with children in public school about their existing knowledge of lead poisoning risks. The survey has also been sent to Head Start sites, child care centers, senior citizen nutritional centers.
“We want to see what people know now before we do the educational outreach,” she said. “Then we’ll do the campaign and see what we changed.”
