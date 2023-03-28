CANTON — The Finance Committee of the St. Lawrence County Legislature showed support for bills that would require the state to make tax payments on properties it owns in the city of Ogdensburg.
The state owns 30% of the land area in Ogdensburg and more than 50% of all the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the city.
With more than 60% of the value of real estate in Ogdensburg being tax exempt, the state is the single largest tax exempt land holder. The assessed value of the state’s holdings is more than $200 million.
On Monday night, the county Finance Committee discussed a resolution to support Senate and Assembly bills that would allow a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes agreement in which the state would pay the city in recognition of the tax-exempt status.
As stated in the resolution, “These tax exemptions severely hamper the city’s ability to provide governmental services, including public safety, without exceeding its constitutional taxing limit or raising local real property taxes in a city that already has one of the highest combined tax rates in New York State.”
The exemptions for the properties exceed $8.2 million in lost revenue to the city, county and school district. The state-owned land is also costing the city “multi-millions of more dollars in lost revenue each year due to their underutilized, blighted, and deteriorating conditions and the fact that they compromise over 50% of the city’s valuable St. Lawrence River waterfront, hampering future private sector growth and development,” according to the resolution.
Ogdensburg is asking the county to support its push for the state to make PILOT payments which would be “earmarked for public safety and other government functions in the city of Ogdensburg, services which are presently provided free to the State of New York at local taxpayer expense.”
County Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, voiced his support for the resolution and praised Board Chair David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, for drafting the resolution.
“I think it’s a wise move to enter into a discussion with the city and to do this,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “It’s no cost to the county and it’s out of goodwill.”
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, noted how valuable the land would be to the city if it was able to use it.
“There’s a beautiful shoreline there that could be developed but it’s just sitting vacant,” Ms. Curran said. “There could be a lot of tax depreciated by the city if they were able to use the land that should really be theirs.”
The legislators will vote on the resolution at the next full board meeting on April 6.
