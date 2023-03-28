County supports Ogdensburg push for payments on state-owned land

St. Lawrence County and city officials contend that the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is one property for which the state should be paying taxes. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Finance Committee of the St. Lawrence County Legislature showed support for bills that would require the state to make tax payments on properties it owns in the city of Ogdensburg.

The state owns 30% of the land area in Ogdensburg and more than 50% of all the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the city.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.