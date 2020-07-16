POTSDAM — Bear sightings and disturbances have increased across St. Lawrence County, including a few in Potsdam over recent weeks.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Biologist Steven R. Heerkens confirms that bear reports have been on the rise recently and says bears have been especially active across the state this year. He attributes the rise to the unusually dry conditions recently.
“In years that are dry or severely dry we tend to see increases in bear activity,” Mr. Heerkens said in an interview Thursday. “That can be from more visitations to bird feeders and bears getting into garbage to some years we see home entries.”
While Mr. Heerkens said it’s still perfectly safe to go outside and he doesn’t want to spook anybody, but there are some precautions individuals can take to avoid an unwelcome 300-pound visitor.
Trash cans should be secured properly and only taken outside the morning of pickup. Any food, including pet food, shouldn’t be left outside and preparation areas like grills should be cleaned thoroughly. He also added that bird feeders may attract bears and they’re really not necessary in the summer months.
“They’ll take advantage of almost anything that you leave out,” Mr. Heerkens said. “Just like the dog always finds a crumb under the table, a bear can be the same way.” Last month, a smaller black bear was spotted running through several backyards and into Ives Park in the village of Potsdam. In the last few weeks, another bear has reportedly been regularly raiding trash receptacles at the Bingham Hill Estates in Hannawa Falls.
Mr. Heerkens advised anybody who sees a bear to call the DEC, even if it’s not causing any particular disturbances. He said they keep track of where bears have been particularly active. The Potsdam office can be reached at 315-265-3090.
