CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department started a daily COVID-19 update via email to county officials and members of the media Wednesday.
According to the department, the updates will come at about 3 p.m. and, as of Wednesday, there are 11 individuals in quarantine, about 62 individuals have been tested and, of the 62 tests, 23 have come back negative, while 39 are still pending.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, the department reported.
During Monday night’s St. Lawrence County Special Board of Legislative meeting Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire was approved to accept $31,197 in COVID-19 Crisis Response funding through the state Department of Health for the county Public Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness Program.
The state Department of Health, with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement, is awarding local heath departments funding to use for their greatest response needs and St. Lawrence County Public Health was originally being awarded $15,000. However, during the meeting, Ms. McGuire had the resolution amended to the $31,197 figure after she said she had just been notified of the increase at 5 p.m. that evening, increasing the county’s funding from the current $86,657 to $117,854.
Ms. McGuire told the legislators she met with the four colleges and superintendents in her department about the importance of social distancing, which she said is the best thing the county has to fight COVID-19.
Social distancing was exercised by lawmakers during their meeting, as their desks, which are normally side by side, were pulled apart and scattered throughout the chamber, as were the chairs where department heads, members of the media and the public would normally sit.
Ms. McGuire said that it would be a great recommendation to stay home as much as possible.
“Since the travel authorization has changed from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) adding 29 more countries, we don’t have specific guidance from the state on what to do except, when we do know about these people from a level 2 or 3 country, we should be doing the quarantine process,” she said. “We don’t hear when they return, though, so it’s not unless people call our office and let us know that we can actually track them. So it becomes very difficult.”
As far as testing for the virus goes, she said providers now can decide on testing under five criteria.
“The first four are just related to if you have symptoms and if you’ve traveled,” Ms. McGuire told the legislators. “If you have had approximate contact with someone who has been a confirmed case, if you are currently in quarantine and now you have some of the symptoms, if you have symptoms and have been tested for a respiratory panel, and for all the other infections, and there’s no reason for you to be sick.”
The fifth criteria, Ms. McGuire said, is that there could be any other situation that just can’t be explained and so the providers then work with the heath department in consultation to see if that testing should be done.
“We do have the capability to test people who have symptoms and who have a concern,” she said. “What we don’t have here is the capability to do a general screening for the entire public. We are hoping that more labs do come online, that the hospitals here, locally, can do their own tests.”
When the county Public Health Department sends tests out, it takes between three and six days to get those tests back and Ms. McGuire said she believed those that are most vulnerable to the virus were being prioritized, including people 60 years and above, people with a medical condition already and medical workers.
But without many labs and with all the tests coming in, that process has slowed down, she said.
“So Friday, when we had a call with the New York State Department of Health, they did say there is a work group at the state level that is working on how to get an alternative testing site,” she said. “This would be helpful so that we wouldn’t have people going into the emergency rooms, to the hospitals, into the heath care area, so those are the types of things that we are trying to work on.”
Ms. McGuire is also requesting to get another machine to do respirator fit testing which checks whether a respirator properly fits the face of someone who wears it, in order to help with first responders, law enforcement, and some of the providers, should they have to come in contact for doing the test or for just helping in the process.
Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, asked Ms. McGuire about people using the county transit system and the Amish community, which, he said, travels frequently by bus out of the area.
“A lot of the Amish travel by bus throughout the country,” he said. “A lot of the Amish probably don’t know the full impact of the coronavirus and I would imagine their hygiene isn’t up to coronavirus standards. Are they going to shut that down? Are they talking about shutting that down? If that gets into the Amish community, it would run rampant.”
Ms. McGuire said she has the contact for an Amish newspaper and is going to be reaching out to them to give them the information about social distancing.
“If we could get the entire county to stay home, that whole transit thing wouldn’t be an issue,” she said.
