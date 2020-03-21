Chloe Elizabeth Monette
NORFOLK — Aaron and Stephanie Monette are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Monette on March 13, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Dicoby.
Chloe joins a brother, Ty, 8.
Amias James Walseman
POTSDAM — Patrick and Ashley Walseman are proud to announce the birth and adoption of their son, Amias James Walseman on March 2, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Rebecca O’Shea.
