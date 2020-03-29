birth announcements
Chloe Elizabeth Monette
NORFOLK — Aaron and Stephanie Monette are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Monette on March 13, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Dicoby.
Chloe joins a brother, Ty, 8.
Abel Paul Armstrong
POTSDAM — Tyler Armstrong and Pamela Fifield are proud to announce the birth of their son, Abel Paul Armstrong on March 19, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Abel joins a brother, Payton, 5.
Maternal grandparents are Ronald Fifield and Elizabeth Dashner. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Alissa Baker.
Bella Elizabeth Hollenbeck
NEWTON FALLS — Kelsey L. Austin and Jason A. Hollenbeck are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Bella Elizabeth Hollenbeck on March 2, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. John Batich.
Maternal grandparents are Shane Austin and Mary Pike. Paternal grandparents are Marcy Sawyer and Michael Hollenbeck.
Madelynn Mina Kenny
POTSDAM — Nicholas and Megan Kenny are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Madelynn Mina Kenny on March 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. O’Garro.
Madelynn joins a brother, Owen Nicholas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.