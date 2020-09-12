CANTON — After a few weeks on hiatus, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will meet Monday evening to potentially give final approval to several items considered in committee over the last month.
Prior to the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing on a law that would amend the practices for auctioning foreclosed properties.
The legislation is meant to help the county navigate state executive orders, some of which were later adopted into law, relating to public sales, evictions and foreclosures amid the pandemic. Part of the law would give the county permission to conduct public auctions online.
The board will vote on the measure during its meeting following the hearing.
One of the potentially more controversial measures slated for a vote Monday is a resolution to write off debts for the Community Services Department.
The department is trying to collect around $231,000 in medical expenses billed to patients, mostly at county-run mental health and addiction treatment clinics, in 2017.
While those bills will remain out for collection, Community Services would like the debts written off so it can close its books for that year. The resolution passed committee, but was opposed by board chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, and finance committee chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid.
The board also made an apparent last-minute addition to its agenda for approving a new contract with the bargaining unit for lawyers in the indigent defense office.
The measure hadn’t been considered in August committee meetings. The county administrator’s office would not provide a copy of the proposed contract to the Times prior to its approval at Monday’s meeting.
Also on the agenda for Monday evening’s meeting are a slough of sign-offs on accepting grants for several offices including the board of elections, public health and sheriff’s departments.
