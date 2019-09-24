CANTON — In light of advisories issued by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and warnings from the CDC, the St. Lawrence County Board of Health is urging all residents of St. Lawrence County to stop using all vape products while the investigation into the definitive cause of reported vaping-associated illnesses nationwide is in progress.
As of Sept. 17, The New York State Department of Health has received 74 reports from New York State physicians of severe pulmonary illness among patients ranging from 15 to 69 years of age who were using at least one cannabis-containing vape product before they became ill. However, all patients reported recent use of various vape products.
“Due to the emergence of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarette products, we urge county residents to stop using vape/e-cigarette products,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County Director of Public Health in a press release. “In addition to this emergence of pulmonary disease, we know that these products represent a real health risk to young people as the nicotine within these products is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development. Until more information is available locally, we will continue to monitor findings issued by Wadsworth, the New York State’s public health laboratory, and further advisories issued by the NYS Department of Health and the CDC.”
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, the St. Lawrence County Board of Health recommends the following guidance per the CDC:
· Youth and young adults should not use e-cigarette products.
· Women who are pregnant should not use e-cigarette products.
· Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.
· If you do use e-cigarette products, you should not buy these products off the street (for example, e-cigarette products with THC or other cannabinoids).
· You should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
· Adult smokers who are attempting to quit should use evidence-based treatments, including counseling and FDA-approved medications. If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or other medical provider.
Anyone using vape products and experiencing symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever, nausea or vomiting should contact their health care provider immediately. If you are concerned at all with your vaping device or products or just want more information, call the NYSDOH’s Vaping Hotline at 1-888-364-3046.
