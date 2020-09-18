CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a resolution Monday writing off almost $230,000 in unpaid debt for the community services department.
The resolution passed with 12 legislators in favor and three opposed. The latter were Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, finance committee chair Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, and Rita A. Curran, R-Massena.
The resolution writes off the approximately $230,000 in debts from the calendar year 2017. Most of these debts are associated with the community services department’s mental health and addiction treatment facilities. Even after writing off the debts, they will remain out for collection, but Director of Community Services Jay S. Ulrich told the board at a previous meeting that the likelihood they’ll be paid after three years is quite low.
Mr. Acres and Mr. Lightfoot had previously voiced their objections to writing off the debt, claiming the department shouldn’t continue to be bailed out if problems continue to exist with billing collections services.
Earlier this year, the board wrote off about $967,000 in debt from the Community Services Department, which accrued between 2002 and 2016.
