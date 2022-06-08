CANTON — All 15 of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators seats are up for grabs this year. There are two Republican primaries, scheduled for June 28. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
One of the primaries will be in District 7. Incumbent Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, will face Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary.
The other primary will be in District 12. Incumbent Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, will be challenged by Renee Azzopardi, of Norwood.
In District 8, Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection. Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, will run as a Republican, and Stephanie Petkovsek, of Canton, is running as a Democrat.
District 11 Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, will not seek reelection. Timothy A. Vollmer, of Potsdam, is running as a Democrat, and Glenn Webster, of Norwood, is running as a Republican.
District 13 Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, will not seek reelection. John Gennett, of Brasher Falls, will run as a Republican.
District 14 Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, will seek her second term as a Democrat. She will be challenged by David Broadbent, of Massena, on the Republican ticket.
District 15 Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, will seek reelection as a Republican and Conservative for her second term. She will be challenged by former Waddington Mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada on the Democratic ticket.
Also seeking reelection are District 1 Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg; District 2 Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon; District 3 Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; District 4 Legislator and Board Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; District 5 Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; District 6 Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb; District 9 Legislator Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton; District 10 Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam.
Early voting locations will be held at 42 Maple St., Potsdam, at the site of the former Honda dealership, and 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg, at the Dobisky Center.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25 and 26. Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 21 and 23.
The general election is Nov. 8.
For more information, contact the county Board of Elections at 315-379-2202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.