CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is holding a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Legislators will be reviewing and possibly taking action on resolutions that would authorize several contracts: for construction of highway storage facilities in the towns of Lisbon and Russell; for construction of a salt storage facility in Russell; and for replacement of the Northumberland Street bridge over Morristown Bay.
The Finance Committee meeting will begin immediately following the special meeting.
The public may attend the meetings in person at the Board of Legislators Chambers, 48 Court St., Canton. County meetings are also broadcast live on YouTube.
