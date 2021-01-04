CANTON — Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, was elected Monday to serve as chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Former Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, was not nominated to serve another term in his previous capacity, and voted to support Mr. Sheridan’s bid in the 9-6 vote.
“I realize it’s a big job,” Mr. Sheridan said after taking his seat on the podium. “It’s especially going to be a big job to fill Joe Lightfoot’s shoes. He’s done an incredibly great job as chairman.”
A real estate broker by trade, Mr. Sheridan has been a regular in the St. Lawrence County political circle for several decades. His latest stint on the county Board of Legislators began in 2018, serving as the representative for District 4, which includes the towns of Hammond, Fowler, Macomb, Rossie, Edwards and Pitcairn.
Mr. Sheridan previously served on the board from 1980 to 1982, and again from 1984 to 1990. In the meantime, he chaired the St. Lawrence County Republican Committee before being elected Hammond Town Judge, a role he held from 2009 to 2016. In 2016, Mr. Sheridan ran in the primary for the Republican nomination for the 116th District state Assembly seat, but lost by just over one point.
Mr. Sheridan holds a firm record voting with the board’s Republican majority. This fall, he voted for and spoke regularly in favor of awarding federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice to the St. Lawrence Health System for construction of a opioid treatment program. The move was fervently resented by the board’s Democratic minority.
Despite the move to accept the grant funds and support for treatment initiatives, Mr. Sheridan maintained his stance that the county’s problems with substance abuse and addiction could be solved with harsher criminal sentences and law enforcement.
“It would be just nice if I would see the state Legislature, not in our hands, but in the state Legislature to increase some of the penalties to these drug dealers who are selling this poison to our children and our families and ruining families,” Mr. Sheridan told the board in October. “I don’t know anybody that’s not affected by it. You got to start putting these people in the prisons where they belong and keep them there as long as it takes to keep them from doing what they’re doing in terms of making a great living of poisoning the children.”
Last month, Mr. Sheridan was one of seven legislators who failed to stop the tabling of a resolution that would extend the current agreement on sales tax distribution with the city of Ogdensburg, one of the body’s most heated issues at the moment.
Mr. Lightfoot, then chairman, was one of the eight legislators who voted to table the resolution, a decision that drew the ire from Ogdensburg officials who called for him to step down. Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly lauded the move to elect Mr. Sheridan in an email to several reporters Monday evening with the subject line, “Lightfoot ouster.”
“As I have said openly in the past, the county board was overdue for a change in leadership,” Mr. Skelly wrote in the email. “It has been no secret that in recent years and months, former chair Joe Lightfoot had developed a public disdain for the city of Ogdensburg and was opposed to giving us a fair shake in ongoing sales tax negotiations.”
Mayor Skelly had previously said he wanted Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, to serve as chair.
Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, nominated John H. Burke, R-Norwood, for the chairmanship. Mr. Burke does not caucus with the board’s Republican majority. Five of the board’s six Democrats voted for Mr. Burke, the exception being Legislator Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, who voted for Mr. Sheridan.
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, was elected to serve as the board’s vice chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.